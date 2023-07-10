CUMBERLAND — A city fire marshal investigation determined Thursday evening's fire at 310 Broadway Street was "unintentional and caused by fireworks sparklers," according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
Three firefighters were injured, including one who was taken to UPMC Western Maryland, during the fire operation that began at 7:20 p.m.
Four adults and three children were displaced from the two-story dwelling located off Maryland Avenue that CFD said was a rental property. The tenants did not have insurance to cover their property losses.
Firefighters rescued several cats and dogs from the home, where first-arriving units found heavy fire at the rear of the property. One cat perished in the blaze, according to City Fire Marshal Chris Ratliff.
The fire was quickly knocked down with use of a pre-connected line, officials said.
Damage occurred throughout the first floor of the residence and light smoke damage resulted in the upper level.
Units were on the scene for about three hours, including four volunteer fire companies. Additional volunteer units stood by at the CFD's central station along with off-duty city firefighters and county ambulances.
Cresaptown ambulance reportedly handled one emergency call in the city during the firefighting operation.
