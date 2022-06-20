CUMBERLAND — The annual city fireworks display will take place at Constitution Park on July Fourth, with a celebration featuring live music also planned for Washington Street.
The mayor and City Council will sponsor the fireworks show, which will begin around 9:30 p.m.
"We want everyone to enjoy Independence Day and make the most of it," said Diane Johnson, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "They will launch the fireworks from the park, and there are many good vantage points around the city to watch them."
The Starfire Corp., based in Benedict, Pennsylvania, will put on the display. Starfire has been handling the fireworks show for the city for several years and also puts on the New Year's Eve display downtown.
Johnson said the Constitution Park Pool will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and patrons can gain access for half the usual price.
"We do have to close at 3 p.m. because Starfire needs to gain access and bring in their trucks for setup," said Johnson.
Pine Avenue close to thru traffic at 4 p.m., but local residents will still have access to their homes.
The rain date for the fireworks is July 5.
A celebration of Independence Day will also take place on Washington Street next to the Allegany County Library from 6 to 10 p.m. It will feature live music and dancing.
"We invite everyone to come on out," said Ed Mullaney, event coordinator. "We will have the Chinese Bandits playing, and people are welcome to dance, enjoy ice cream and have a great time."
The event on Washington Street is sponsored by Let's Beautify Cumberland, the Washington Street Association, Friends of the Washington Street Library and the Heritage Festival.
DJ Mark Stevens will play patriotic music during intermissions and the fireworks. Queen City Creamery will sell ice cream.
"Seating is available, but people can bring their own," said Mullaney. "We will have portable restrooms set up behind the library. We will have a few food vendors as well. We've been doing this since 2014, and we stopped it for COVID a couple years, but we are glad to be back. It's a great view of the fireworks."
Questions regarding the city’s Independence Day celebration may be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department by calling 301-759-6636 or emailing diane.johnson@cumberlandmd.gov.
