FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will present a fireworks show Friday at approximately 8 p.m., launched from the upper practice fields above University Drive.
The show will be visible from many campus and Frostburg locations.
The fireworks are a highlight of Spring Staycation, a series of virtual or socially distanced activities being held this week, which would have normally been spring break. The annual break was eliminated because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those wishing to see the fireworks may view them from within cars at the Bobcat Stadium parking lot. Viewers are being asked not to congregate in groups on or near campus. Access to the area of the practice field will be restricted.
Rain date for the show is Saturday.
For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu/staycation.
