CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one in a school-age boy.
The boy, who is recovering at home, is the first child to test positive for coronavirus disease in the county, according to health officials.
Although his age wasn’t released, state COVID-19 statistics show just 70 cases in children age 9 or under and 199 in those ages 10 to 19.
The new cases bring the county total to 20. The other case reported Tuesday was a man in his 20s who has not required hospitalization, health officials said.
Neighboring Mineral County, West Virginia, reported its sixth case Tuesday.
In a news release, the county health department didn’t specify whether the person was male or female, provide their age or say if the person required hospitalization.
The officials did say a joint investigation with the Allegany County Health Department was underway because the person works in that county.
“Both departments are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, inducing family members, friends and health care professionals,” read the release.
The Allegany County Health Department said it’s the fourth instance of a Mineral County resident who works in Allegany County testing positive for the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.