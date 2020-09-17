First Peoples to open drive-thru branch on Mechanic Street

CUMBERLAND — First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union will open a drive-thru branch on Mechanic Street before year’s end.
Located at 415 N. Mechanic St., the new branch will feature an ATM express lane and an interactive teller machine that will allow access to human assistance via video conferencing.
“We have had this project on our radar for quite some time, but the recent business environment with COVID encouraged us to increase its priority,” said Stacey Bingaman, First Peoples president and CEO, in a news release Wednesday. “First Peoples ITMs have been a wonderful asset in allowing our members to continue live interaction with our tellers while keeping everyone safe.”
Construction is nearly complete, with the project entering the technology installation phase.
“By year’s end, we will have ITMs placed at all of our locations, thereby extending teller transaction hours across the board,” Bingaman said. “If you have not tried the machines out yet, we encourage people to give it a go. We’re confident they’ll be pleasantly surprised with the ease of use.”
Bingaman said the credit union’s ITMs function as an ATM 24 hours a day, and also allows for videoconferencing to First Peoples’ tellers during business hours. All standard teller transactions can be done using the ITM function, including cashing/depositing checks, making loan payments and requesting custom withdrawal amounts.
The ITM service hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The new branch will not impact service offered at any other of the credit union’s locations.
First Peoples plans to hold a grand-opening celebration sometime during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.