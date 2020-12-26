CUMBERLAND — First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union has added two senior vice presidents to its leadership lineup.
Industry veteran and Pennsylvania native Bret McHenry joins the credit union as senior vice president of information technology, relocating from Allendale, Michigan.
Western Maryland native Brandon Butler will fill the role of senior vice president of strategy and innovation.
McHenry served as director of IT in the environmental services industry and has experience within health care, government and manufacturing. He spent 10 years in the credit union industry working for Pennsylvania-based Members 1st. He holds a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from Bentley College in Waltham, Mass. He has relocated to the area with his partner Sharol and their youngest daughter, Sophie.
Butler served as the county administrator in Allegany County and has led numerous large organizations in state and local government. Throughout these roles, he has partnered with several large and small businesses to develop and grow their resources and capacity. He is admitted to practice law in the state of Maryland since December 2013. Butler resides in Frostburg with his wife, Lindsay, and two children.
“We are thrilled to have Bret and Brandon join our First Peoples family. We have been searching for the right candidates to add to our leadership team for quite some time and they are both a wonderful fit,” said First Peoples President/CEO Stacey Bingaman. “We wanted someone with a deep knowledge of the IT landscape. Bret’s credit union background came as a bonus. His knowledge will help us as we continue to expand our digital services to members, offering them cutting edge technology with the utmost security. Brandon has an immense amount of experience in planning and executing large scale projects, and that’s exactly what we were looking for. His prior experience, particularly in government and law, are sure to be assets for our credit union as we continue to grow and implement new projects and ideas.”
