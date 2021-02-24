CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services is continuing its efforts to “ensure that the citizens of this county get the best pre-hospital EMS care in the fastest and safest manner,” according to Director James R. Pyles.
In emergency responses, time is the critical element.
“After a citizen calls 911 and requests an ambulance, time is everything,” Pyles said. “Time is the heart muscle dying, time is the lack of oxygen reaching the brain or time could be a patient bleeding to death from a severe laceration. It is crucial that we get an ambulance to the scene as quickly as possible.”
Pyles said the mission of the county EMS Division is measured by delayed and failed calls. A delay is not getting out the door in three minutes — and delayed calls in 2019 reached the lowest recorded level in the last 17 years. A failed call is not getting out the door in six minutes — and failed calls reached a recorded low in 2019 as well, he said.
Pyles said delayed and failed responses have been cut in half over the last three years through the assistance of the county EMS responses.
In 2017, Allegany County units had nearly an 11% delayed or failed response rate: 8,562 ambulance calls were dispatched in the county, excluding the city of Cumberland.
Of that number, ambulance responses were delayed 341 times and the primary EMS unit failed 537 times, requiring a mutual aid EMS unit to cover the call.
“Looking back, these were troubling and concerning statistics.” Pyles said. “Something had to be done. We needed to get ambulances on the street and to the citizens of the county.”
In 2019, the average delayed rate was 2.35% and failed response was 2.50% for ambulance calls, a reduction in late and failed calls of over 80% compared to the 2017 figures, according to Pyles.
“The improvement was dramatic,” he said.
DES funding, grantsThe engine behind these improvements was a combination of efficiency and increased funding. With volunteer hours shrinking, the county’s Department of Emergency Services successfully obtained over $4 million in state and federal funding during 2019 and 2020 — the most grant money secured in the history of the department.
The Department of Emergency Services also created between $700,000 and $1 million in annual operating income through a restructured EMS billing system.
The department created specifications and secured funding for critical telecommunications projects.
Pyles said grants enabled the county to purchase state-of-the art “Stop the Bleed” kits for area schools, LUCAS chest compression devices used for cardiac arrest patients, CPR mannequins and active assailant and structural firefighting gear.
Need for county paid EMS workersPyles said “county government understood the need for their EMS Division to increase staffing during 2019.” He said additional EMS providers were hired to help support “the troubled system” through state and federal grants.
By mid 2018, Allegany County’s growing emergency services effort was “pinned inside a triangle formed by three pressing issues,” Pyles said.
He said those issues involved the county’s two-way radio communications system, the need for trained personnel to answer calls 24 hours a day, countywide coverage and reorganizing the county resources in the area of emergency response.
“The most obvious challenge was a publicized requirement to spend millions of tax dollars upgrading our community’s public safety communications systems — from the 911 Center all the way out to hundreds of mobile public safety, law enforcement and fire and rescue units,” he said.
Allegany County’s volunteer forces for EMS 911 calls were shrinking in trained personnel and available overall manpower, forcing county EMS to provide a growing number of paid EMS clinicians to provide round-the-clock coverage.
“This issue also created a related third impending challenge — a need to reorganize the county department from a largely advisory and funding partnership resource in the area of emergency response to a full-time operational division of emergency field personnel and equipment responsible for daily staffing and the direct delivery of services,” Pyles said.
“We are funding two EMS systems in Allegany County,” Pyles said. “County government is providing funding to volunteer corporations to operate in addition to funding a career system to help cover the delayed and failed response areas.”
Future challengesPyles said the county’s career EMS system is “still young and growing, compared to larger departments across the state.”
“As the needs of the citizens change, we must change with them. Calls for service, statistics and data are constantly monitored by our staff to see trends in service or where improvement can be made,” Pyles said.
“The men and women of the Allegany Department of Emergency Services are making Allegany County a better place to work, live and visit,” he said.
