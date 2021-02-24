CUMBERLAND — If you are old enough to know what occurred Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, you know the terrorist attacks of that day forever changed lives.
The way of conducting business after 9/11 was never the same in the world of public safety.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had its own life-changing effects — complicating lives in every way — especially for first-responders and health care providers.
Calls for ambulances for medical emergencies, fires, traffic accidents and other matters have not stopped during the pandemic. In fact, they have increased as a result of the virus, putting first responders and health care providers at risk as they administer care to those in need.
In Allegany County, the Cumberland police and fire departments stand at the epicenter of the local response.
The Cumberland Fire Department averaged 18 calls daily in 2020 and it was directly affected by the virus.
“The department had 13 members test positive for COVID-19 since the end of October,” Chief Donnie Dunn said.
Lately, sick leave has increased in the department as firefighters deal with the temporary effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
That means overtime compensation has exceeded the CFD budget, Dunn said.
CFD ‘very lucky’
Capt. Vince Pyle, CFD’s emergency medical services officer, said the department “has been very lucky so far, considering the number of COVID positive patients we have transported.”
Hundreds of positive COVID patients and “patients under investigation” who may have the virus have been transported in the past year and in 2021, according to Dunn. Exact number of transports is not available since the CFD numbers are combined with Allegany County statistics.
“During the peak of the virus, we were transporting three or four positive patients every day,” Dunn said.
Each of those calls require CFD personnel to wear personal protection equipment consisting of a face mask, gown and gloves and placing a mask on all patients, if possible. After each call, the ambulance is decontaminated with disinfectant by an air pressure application.
As costs of personal protection equipment continues to mount, Dunn is grateful for grant funds from the Allegany County Health Department and UPMC Western Maryland that has helped offset some of the costs, as have welcome contributions from citizens and businesses throughout the pandemic.
Every day, CFD crews meet daily for COVID-19 briefings and updates on federal and state guidelines. Personnel are required to wear a mask in all common areas of the fire station. Temperature checks are conducted three times a day for every crew member on duty, Dunn said.
Other COVID complications at CFD include suspension of the department’s public education program and limiting the number of safety inspections and incident pre-planning.
The virus has also disrupted CFD ride-alongs by students enrolled in Garrett College of Maryland’s paramedic program.
“Emergency medical technician students are required to work a certain number of hours riding along on actual ambulance incidents,” Dunn said.
“Since the city has more ambulance calls than anyone else in the area, normally we have several students riding. But because of the pandemic, CFD has had to suspend that program,” the chief said.
Pyle said the pandemic brought with it “a unique set of challenges for our department and emergency services in general.”
“Most noteworthy being how do we protect ourselves, our patients and provide the appropriate level of care,” he said.
Like Dunn, Pyle recognizes the unwavering professionalism and service of his fellow firefighters.
“I cannot overstate how our providers stepped up amidst the crisis to continue to provide quality care to our citizens,” Pyle said.
‘No manuals to consult’
The Cumberland Police Department has also been challenged in various ways by the pandemic, Chief Chuck Ternent said.
“And there were no manuals to consult,” Ternent said. “All of a sudden on top of our many other jobs we had to try to be epidemiologists as well. Our police department is well-versed in dealing with crises but this was different.”
Ternent said he turned to the Allegany County Health Department, which provided guidance and direction to assist his department in carrying out its police mission and all the while protecting its own officers.
“When we signed up, we were aware of the risks that every call we go on has the potential to be dangerous, and we train for that. Now, we had additional threats of a pandemic to consider as well,” the chief said.
Several officers became ill and still others were required to quarantine since last year when CPD handled nearly 28,000 calls, made nearly 1,500 arrests and logged 754 mental health emergencies in the city (up 120 from the previous year).
Ternent said his officers sometimes encountered members of the public “who had no intention of following COVID precautions and put the officers dealing with them at risk.”
“It was a tough balancing keeping the community safe with making sure we kept our officers safe,” Ternent said. “These issues became more complicated as we continued with jails and courts becoming more restrictive about contact with people.”
“I am happy to say that regardless of the hardships we have been able to continuously provide the high level of service city residents are used to and to keep them safe,” he said.
Ternent and Dunn both expressed optimism.
“We are looking forward to continually working with the community to promote healing and returning to normalcy as best we can,” Ternent said.
Dunn said he looks forward to the end of the pandemic “so we can reinstate all of these disrupt programs and reverse all of the restrictions.”
