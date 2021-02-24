CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department has logged more than 6,500 calls for service annually since 2014, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
“We responded to more than 5,000 ambulance calls each of those years. It’s notable that last year four of our members each responded to more than 700 of those calls,” said the chief.
“Many of those calls involved patients who were positive for the COVID-19 virus or who were displaying symptoms of the virus, putting them in the category of patient under investigation,’’ Dunn said.
All such calls are met with city firefighters wearing personal protective equipment that includes face mask, gown and gloves. Each call is followed by an immediate decontamination to be ready for the next call.
Throughout 2020, the CFD maintained strategies and protocols designed to deliver its professional services while also striving to keep department members safe and free of the COVID-19 virus, Dunn said.
Dunn said the department transported three to four patients with the virus every week during the peak of the pandemic. The department averages 18 calls daily.
By October, more than a dozen city firefighters had contracted the virus. Still others were required to quarantine at times, forcing off-duty staff into service and sapping the department’s overtime expenditures budget, the chief said.
In recent weeks, Dunn said some staff have required medical leave to cope with temporary symptoms of the vaccines.
“These challenges, coupled with procurement problems of the necessary equipment, have stretched all departments fiscally,” said Capt. Vince Pyle, who oversees the department’s emergency medical services operation.
The department consists of 51 members, including the chief, city fire marshal, administrative officers, three battalion chiefs, three captains, six lieutenants, 12 equipment operators and 24 firefighters.
Twenty-four members of the department are credentialed as advanced life support providers and 26 are certified as basic life support providers. Four members are currently enrolled in the paramedic class at Garrett College of Maryland.
The department staffs two fire engines, an aerial ladder truck, two ambulances and a command unit. In the event a third ambulance is needed, the crew of Engine 2 responds to the calls, taking the engine out of service until the call is completed, Dunn said.
The department also has three sport utility vehicles, two of which are utilized by the chief and the city fire marshal and the third vehicle left in reserve.
In addition, the department fleet includes two reserve fire engines, a reserve ambulance, a utility truck and an all-terrain vehicle that is shared with the Cumberland Police Department.
