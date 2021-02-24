CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office Fire Police is comprised of volunteer firefighters from numerous volunteer fire departments throughout Allegany County.
“We have a vast range of members from Little Orleans to Oldtown to Westernport,” said Danny Wiliams, chief of the Fire Police.
Allegany County’s Fire Police serve in a variety of functions, including traffic control in public safety incidents, such as fire operations and traffic accidents.
“Anyone can request us and oftentimes the local volunteer fire departments ask for our assistance, and we respond accordingly,” said Williams, a veteran volunteer firefighter with the Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department.
Williams said the Fire Police function like any other volunteer department with whoever is available responding on a particular call.
The biggest assignment annually for the Fire Police is providing security at the Allegany County Fair.
The Fire Police also was requested to assist the Allegany County Health Department on traffic management at COVID-19 testing sites.
The group, which began operation in 1997 at the direction of Sheriff David Goad, has 20 active members.
Designated as Company 91 in Allegany County, the Fire Police has operating expenses like other departments in maintaining equipment such as flashlights, reflective vests, traffic cones and scene lighting.
Operating funds are derived from donations made from organizations benefitted by Fire Police service.
Members utilize their personal vehicles in performing duties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.