FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Police Department is looking foward to returning to a newly renovated and expanded police station and new cruisers being obtained through a new leasing program, according to Chief Nicholas Costello.
The police department has operated out of a building at the Frostburg State University campus since December 2019. The department will return to its former location at 37 South Broadway pending completion of the new Frostburg city hall building that will include a renovated police station.
“We moved our entire police station for construction in December 2019. We were up and running at our temporary headquarters within about 36 hours with no disruption in our 24/7 policing and dispatch services along the way,” Costello said.
The move to its temporary location occurred just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“The year 2020 was certainly a challenging one. From the COVID-19 pandemic to national civil unrest surrounding policing, we saw firsthand the value of having a group of police officers and PCOs that are professional, respectful, close to and a part of the community,” said Costello.
The department consists of 17 officers and four communication officers. One vacancy is projected by a retirement this year, the chief said.
“Frostburg City Government has worked very hard to ensure we are equipped and supported to provide a high level of professional service to the community and to make our police department a great place to work,” Costello said. “I am very proud of our department and of the Frostburg community for working through these times in a safe, responsible and caring manner.”
Regarding COVID-19, Costello said “department members were able to adapt and adjust to new workplace safety regulations, and the enforcement of new and changing laws, amidst a public health crisis unlike anyone on the job today has experienced, often amidst strong emotional feelings in the country.”
Frostburg Police Department logged over 7,900 incidents in 2020 — a wide array of calls, including criminal complaints and arrests, traffic stops, motor vehicle crashes, well-being checks, neighborhood and business patrol checks, school patrols, traffic details, community policing events and grant activities.
“It is important for a police department to truly be a part of the community it serves and to provide a wide array of services for the good of the community. We work hard to ensure that is the day-to-day reality in Frostburg,” Costello said.
Frostburg Police routinely works with the Maryland State Police, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland Police Department, Frostburg State University Police, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department, other city government departments, the Frostburg State University administration, community groups and our public safety partners.
“These partnerships play an important role in public safety in our community,” Costello said.
The chief also expressed pride in his fellow officers.
“Our police officers and PCOs go above-and-beyond to serve the Frostburg community well each and every day,” he said. “I am very proud of their work and the way we navigated through 2020. It is another testament to the their professionalism and ‘can-do’ attitude.”
