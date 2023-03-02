Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulation from freezing rain up to one tenth of an inch for elevations above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area between between 6 AM and 9 AM Friday morning. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Friday afternoon before changing to rain Friday evening. For elevations below 1500 feet, precipitation may start off as a brief period of snow and sleet before changing to rain. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and may impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&