GRANTSVILLE — A man riding a mountain bike on a remote New Germany State Park trail was rescued by first responders and a Maryland State Police helicopter crew after he became stranded following an accident Wednesday.
According to state police, Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department and other rescue personnel found the injured 56-year-old around 5:30 p.m. on the Meadow Mountain Trail, which stretches through New Germany State Park and Savage River State Forest in Garrett County. He reportedly told rescuers he was stranded in the woods for nearly eight hours.
Rescue personal requested Trooper 5, based at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford, West Virginia, for an aerial hoist mission due to the mountain biker’s remote location, topography, an extended extrication time and the nature of his injuries.
Garrett County rescue personnel provided patient care and stabilized the biker.
Once overhead, the crew from Trooper 5 used the helicopter's hoist to lower a trooper/flight paramedic into a clearing below. The trooper/flight paramedic, with assistance from rescue personnel, secured the injured mountain biker and he was lifted about 100 feet in the air and flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment.
The injured man's name was not released and there was no word on his condition Thursday.
