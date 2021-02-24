WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Maryland State Police Trooper 5, based out of the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, flew more than 130 missions in 2020. Trooper 5 has served the Western Maryland area and surrounding states for more than 30 years.
Currently operating the Augusta Westland AW-139, Trooper 5 serves the community with a crew of two pilots and two trooper paramedics.
The helicopter is staffed 24 hours a day with 18 employees, which includes eight pilots and eight specially-trained trooper paramedics.
From time of dispatch, Trooper 5 is airborne in roughly eight to 10 minutes. With an average cruising speed of 140 knots, the aircraft can arrive at most scenes in the response area within 20 minutes and remote areas with extended ground transport times.
Equipped with advanced medical equipment to facilitate the best possible patient care, Trooper 5 serves an important role by transporting patients to the appropriate trauma and specialty centers quicker than can be done by ground transport. Specialty centers are located as far away as Pittsburgh and Baltimore.
“There have been times where we landed in a remote area to assist a victim and were the first emergency responders on scene due to issues with vehicle inaccessibility,” said Maryland State Police First Sgt. Ryan Shaffer, supervisor of the Aviation Command Cumberland Section.
With an installed rescue hoist, spotlight and thermal imaging camera, the helicopter is available to assist local agencies with law enforcement, search and rescue, critical infrastructure and disaster assessment missions.
During 2020, Trooper 5 flew 133 missions, including 21 search and rescue missions, according to Shaffer.
Of those responses, 106 resulted in medevac transports, including 34 patients who were critically injured.
“The majority of these patients suffered injuries from vehicle collisions, gunshot wounds and all-terrain vehicle accidents,” Shaffer said.
Trooper 5 also treated and transported a number of patients suffering from cardiac and neurological emergencies.
Trooper 5’s missions last year included an aerial hoist of an injured hiker and transport of a new mother and her baby after giving birth in her car while traveling in a remote area of Garrett County.
In January, Trooper 5 performed an aerial hoist rescue of an injured logger in a remote wooded area.
“These are just a few examples of missions that we have recently handled. The success of missions performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement agencies,” Shaffer said.
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command operates a fleet of 10 helicopters from seven bases located throughout Maryland.
