BALTIMORE — Maryland’s emergency medical services system has been at the forefront throughout the pandemic.
More than half of the prehospital clinicians in Maryland are volunteers operating in public service EMS agencies while others work as career EMS clinicians in public service agencies and commercial EMS services.
Maryland prehospital clinicians are divided into two areas: basic life support and advanced life support. Basic life support is provided by emergency medical dispatchers, emergency medical responders and emergency medical technicians. Advanced life support is provided by cardiac rescue technicians and paramedics.
Maryland’s EMS system is composed of five regions. Each region has a Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System administrator and a Regional EMS Advisory Council with members who have an interest in EMS.
Region I is made up of Garrett and Allegany counties. Responsibilities of the office include administering grants, training, EMS policies/protocols, legislation and communications.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Region I office has been heavily involved with personal protective equipment requests and distribution to the region’s emergency services personnel,” said MIEMSS spokesman James W. Brown, who serves as the agency’s director of educational support services.
The Region I office has hosted multiple regional “COVID Townhall” meetings to provide information and allow questions specific to local issues.
In addition, office staff assist with COVID testing, providing tests and testing EMS clinicians who are symptomatic or had an exposure. The staff has had to ensure test samples are delivered on time to the lab.
“Most recently the staff has helped with a new MIEMSS initiative, the Critical Care Coordination Center (C4) in Baltimore,” Brown said.
The Critical Care Coordination Center helps physicians identify available hospital critical care resources when patient transfers are necessary. Any Maryland hospital seeking a patient transfer can contact the C4.
“The center has a real-time view of statewide hospital critical care bed capacity. They work with the sending and receiving facilities, matching patients with available critical care resources that can manage the patients’ conditions,” Brown said.
The Region I administrator and associate administrator share the duties in administrative coordination for the C4 Program.
The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems is the state agency that coordinates all components of the statewide EMS system.
Maryland’s EMS System is a statewide network that includes volunteer and career EMS clinicians, medical personnel, communications, transportation systems, trauma and specialty care centers, and emergency departments.
MIEMSS provides leadership and medical direction, licenses and certifies EMS personnel, operates the statewide communications system, designates trauma and specialty centers, licenses and regulates commercial ambulance services and participates in EMS-related public education and prevention programs.
The statewide EMS system started nearly 50 years ago with plans to create a system to transport trauma patients by Maryland State Police helicopter.
In the early 1970s, programs were implemented to train ambulance personnel, established standards of emergency care and transportation and communications systems were established.
In 1993, MIEMSS became an independent state agency, governed by an EMS Board appointed by the governor. A Statewide EMS Advisory Council with representatives across the state involved in emergency care services, assists the EMS Board.
