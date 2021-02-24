KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County emergency center handled nearly 8,000 calls to its 911 lines from March through December of last year, according to Luke McKenzie, director of Emergency Services that includes emergency management, 911 and mapping and addressing.
“We only have statistics starting at the middle of March of 2020 because we put in a new phone system,” McKenzie said.
In addition to 7,964 calls to its 911 lines, Mineral County’s emergency center handled 16,880 administrative calls. The center also logged 12,451 outgoing calls.
Through it all, McKenzie said his team of dispatchers “is absolutely phenomenal.”
“While we will never be perfect, this team absolutely astonishes me every single day with their dedication to the citizens of Mineral County,” McKenzie said. “Those outside of this world do not understand the stress our telecommunications experience and the dedication they have in helping people.”
The 2020 pandemic presented new challenges.
“The way we process calls has totally changed due to COVID,” he said. “On top of performing our emergency medical dispatch protocol we also have an additional line of questioning in place for every single call we process so that we can intelligently inform our responders as to what level of PPE is recommended.”
McKenzie said protocols have been put in place whereby the center’s Computer Aided Dispatch system automatically alerts dispatchers when a 911 call is received from a residence that has a person who is COVID-19 positive.
“We have received multiple once-in-a-career type calls this year that really put a strain on the dispatch resources we have available, and our team was still able to handle those calls in a timely fashion while taking care of other calls simultaneously,” McKenzie said.
Last year the facility, located at 392 Pine Swamp Road, received communications consoles upgrades. Twenty- four-inch monitors were replaced with curved 55-inch ultra-high definition models.
In 2020, the 911 center also added technology to receive 911 calls by texting.
Telecommunications employed in the Mineral County 911 center include Amanda Fout, Brenden Rounds, Chasity Crites, David Rucker, Eileen Sindledecker, Heather Shapiro, Hunter Whetzel, Jessica Mackley, Jessica Rotruck, Jessica Liller, Karen Spurling, Mathew Satterfield, Schelota Kight, Nancy Hutzell, Jordan Hayes and Ashley Crites.
