CUMBERLAND — Frontline first responders and communication specialists are required by state and local medical direction to check certain vitals signs throughout their shift that may alert them to a potential COVID-19 exposure, according to emergency services officials.
“Protection of our first responders and communications staff is so very important during this crisis,” Allegany County Emergency Services Director James Pyles said. “Early on, local medical direction instituted guidance for pre-hospital clinicians to monitor their temperature and pulse, at minimum twice during a 12-hour shift and every eight hours during a 24-hour shift.”
The two indicators will alert their supervisors to potential exposure.
“We are accomplishing two things by monitoring a staff member’s temperature and pulse. We are ensuring they are healthy and aren’t showing any signs of illness and, if they are, we can get them treated,” said Lt. Todd Bowman, the agency’s public information officer. “The second part of that is, with the early detection, we can protect other staff members from exposures.”
When medical directors first issued the guidance, pre-hospital providers documented and submitted the required information on paper, Bowman said.
“One of our EMS supervisors has taken it one step further to make the process more streamlined and effortless by creating a Google form,” Pyles said. “Staff can use their phones or tablets to submit the required information to our quality control and assurance officer who monitors it daily.”
Pyles credits EMS Lt. Matt Krause with creating the form.
“This new process eliminates the need to fax, manually scan or drop off the papers to the office,” Pyles said. “They can do it all remotely, from their assigned stations.”
