MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Not unlike all volunteer fire departments and rescue squads throughout the region, the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department coped with numerous COVID-19 challenges since the pandemic hit the region last March.
“Year 2020 has been quite the challenge for the members at Company 46,” Chief Doug M. Mongold said.
“Our main fundraising activities consist of three gun bashes. Due to COVID restrictions they all had to be held online, which drastically reduced our revenues,” said Mongold.
“Our drills and meetings were also seriously affected by the same restrictions. Our biggest concern was the lack of revenue to meet our everyday expenses such as truck maintenance and equipment costs,” he said.
Last year, the Moorefield department ran 193 fire calls in its first-due, 250-square-mile service area. Hardy County covers an area of 525 square miles.
“Although the pandemic was constantly on our minds, member turnout and morale remained high on fire calls. Response times and sufficient manpower on calls never waivered inside or outside of the community,” said the chief.
There are 40 active members in the Moorefield VFD. Social members help with supporting fire calls and activities along with the department’s ladies auxiliary.
Mongold voiced appreciation for the ongoing support of the community.
“Our biggest resource is the support of our community, and we could not do what we do without the support of our families,” he said. “Our junior members bring youth and enthusiasm while our senior members provide vital experience and leadership.”
