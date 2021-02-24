MOUNT SAVAGE — Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department ran 276 fire and rescue calls and 179 emergency medical services calls in 2020, according to President Chad Robinson.
The fire department continues to provide services to the citizens of Mount Savage and the surrounding community despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its volunteer force and its fundraising activities.
“At one time we had nine members quarantined due to testing positive for COVID-19 or contact tracing.
“I personally would like to thank every member that continued to run calls and work the functions that we were able to have during the pandemic,” Robinson said.
The fire department also suffered financial setbacks since the pandemic forced cancellations of most of its fundraisers “which produces the majority of our income,” Robinson said.
Celebrating its 125th anniversary in October, Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department provides mutual aid to volunteer fire departments throughout Allegany County in addition to Garrett County and Somerset County in Pennsylvania.
The fire departments apparatuses include an engine/rescue, engine, tanker, brush truck, ultra-terrain vehicle, and an ambulance.
