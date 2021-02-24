LITTLE ORLEANS — In its 41st year of operation, the Orleans Volunteer Fire Company continues to serve its community and surrounding areas despite ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This past year has presented many challenges for our volunteer fire department,” said Janet M. Elbin, Orleans VFD president. “We had to cancel all but one of our yearly fundraising events and hall rentals do to the pandemic.”
The Orleans department consists of 42 members — 26 who are trained in firefighting and/or emergency medical services; 15 auxiliary/support members and one junior member.
In 2020, Orleans volunteers responded to 367 calls for service in eastern Allegany County and surrounding counties, according to Chief John Clingerman.
The fire department has not been able to hold membership meetings as it normally would due to the virus and has also had to cancel all of its training exercises.
“We are not able to hold regular meetings to discuss possible new fundraising ventures and just normal day to day operations,” Elbin said.
“Some changes had to be made to how many personnel can respond on a single unit, and permitting only two personnel in a residence on medical assist call, depending on the nature of call,” Clingerman said.
Each apparatus used in answering a call for service is sanitized inside and out, thus requiring volunteers to spend more time at the station to prepare to answer the next call, officials said.
Like all first-responders throughout the region, Orleans VFD has incurred additional operating expenses to personal protective equipment — face masks, eye protection, hand sanitizers on each apparatus, sanitizing equipment and materials used to sanitize equipment and the station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.