NEW CREEK, W.Va. — The New Creek Volunteer Fire Department logged a record 1,239 calls in 2020, according to Chief Dustin Amtower.
The department provides fire and emergency medical protection for the New Creek Valley, where approximately 4,000 residents are protected within the primary response area.
The response area covers from North Valley View Road south to the Grant County line on Laurel Dale Road, the first set of three lanes on westbound U.S. Route 50 to the top of Knobley Mountain to the east.
The response area is comprised of rural, a small amount of commercial and rapidly growing suburban areas. Apartment complexes, a hotel, many stores, a primary and high school and lumber facilities are included in the first due area.
The department operates two engines, one ladder truck, one tanker, one brush truck, one rapid response unit, one utility with plow and two ambulances.
Of its calls last year, 79% were related to emergency medical services and the remaining 21% were fire-related.
Given the central location in the southern half of Mineral County, New Creek has a large “second due” or mutual aid area. If a first due agency does not respond, the second due, then third due is alerted.
Given this location in Mineral County, only 39% of the 2020 call volume was in New Creek’s first due area — the remaining 61% were assisting agencies in their areas. The number of mutual aid calls are increasing each year.
The New Creek department faces the same challenges that all volunteer agencies face — recruitment of new members and retaining of current membership.
While membership has declined over the years, the department is maintaining the highest response rate in Mineral County, responding to 95% of all incidents in 2020.
Mineral County is the last county in West Virginia that still maintains a primarily all-volunteer EMS, fire-based system, Amtower said. All other counties in West Virginia have a combination or full implementation of a county, paid or third-party transport system.
Amtower said the department is constantly looking for anyone interested in working with the busiest fire and EMS department in the county, including firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, ambulance drivers, and social members.
Pay per call compensation is offered for EMS incidents. Those interested in the program are encouraged to contact the department for further information. The department also takes pride in the fact that much of the current and previous membership have produced many career jobs pertaining to areas of fire and EMS, Amtower said.
COVID-19 had an impact in many ways on the department and an increase of call volume was noted by Amtower. Due to the efforts of our department, Mineral County Emergency Management/911, better personal protection equipment was purchased for members.
Annual fundraising had a severe decline due to the virus, which included bingo fundraisers, roast beef dinners and the department’s annual carnival, which has been held every year in July for nearly 35 years.
Amtower, who is also a lieutenant with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, said, “Even though the pandemic has negatively impacted our community, our membership has been fortunate not to have experienced a loss in their jobs, mainly due to being employed as essential workers in the healthcare field. The pay-per-call program has also assisted with any other shortcomings that may have been experienced.”
Interested community members can join the department, receive all required training, and potentially obtain employment in one of many needed fire and EMS positions.
The department membership not only trains and responds together, but also acts as a family, spending a large amount of time together both in the fire station and out.
“Our department is not perfect. It has its flaws and things we need to work on and improve as most do,” said department President Jerry Hughes. “However, I am extremely proud of the men and women in our department for their consistent and constant dedication to each other and our community.”
Assistant Chief Craig Cox said the department offers free training to its members and additional hands-on training in station.
“Many of our members are also fire and EMS instructors in West Virginia. We will more than likely plan another EMT class for fall 2021 at our station,” said Cox.
Anyone interested in membership may contact any member of the department for additional information.
Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Follow the department on Facebook for additional information, as well as for a link to the 2020 annual report of the department for additional details from 2020.
