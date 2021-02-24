RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department logged a record number of calls in 2020 in addition to meeting the operating challenges posed by the pandemic.
“Last year, we set a record high with 443 calls while trying to hit the challenges of COVID-19 head-on,” Chief Steve Shipley said.
In addition to the increased demand for service, the Ridgeley department suffered financial challenges while incurring additional unforeseen expenses brought on by the virus.
“We equipped both our ambulances with UV disinfection systems as well as on-board air purifiers to not only protect our responders but the community that needs an ambulance,” Shipley said. “The increased costs associated with the equipment and personal protection equipment coupled with the loss of fundraising made 2020 one of the more trying years in the history of our department.”
Obtaining the necessary protective equipment for its members was a separate challenge.
“We still have not received some of the PPE and equipment we have ordered,” Deputy Chief Rodney Twyman said.
Shipley said 2020 presented “challenges that I would have never imagined we would have to deal with in our lifetime.”
“We as a department were able to meet those challenges and get through the rough times of the pandemic together and that is a testament to the dedication of our members,”
The chief said most of the members are employed as fire and EMS providers elsewhere.
“They had to deal with the risks associated with the pandemic day in and day out, yet still chose to make sure their community was a priority and risk their lives and their families lives to make sure that our little slice of Almost Heaven was protected,” Shipley said.
Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer department consisting of two engines, two advanced life support ambulances and a utility pickup truck.
“When times got tough, our members stepped up to make sure the community received the same level of care that they were used to,” Shipley said. “The sacrifices that the men and women of our department have made and their dedication they have shown for the community over the last year is unmatched.”
