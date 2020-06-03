KEYSER, W.Va. — Last week's free COVID-19 testing in Mineral County returned just two positive results out of more than 500 administered.
According to numbers released Wednesday by health officials, the county has seen 46 total confirmed cases of the disease, 11 of which are currently active.
During last week's free testing in Keyser and Piedmont, 512 people were tested. No further information about the newest individuals to test positive was made available.
Additional free testing will be held June 10 from 2-8 p.m. at Frankfort High School's campus. As with the first round, the tests will be available to all county residents with photo identification. Residents don't have to be experiencing symptoms of the disease to receive a test.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.