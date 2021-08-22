OAKLAND — Carissa L. Rodeheaver, First United Bank & Trust’s president and CEO, recently was featured in The Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Finance List as one of the most influential leaders in the Maryland banking industry.
The Power 30 list highlights leaders in Maryland who played a significant role in helping the financial services industry get through 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic affected daily life, the bank’s biggest success was being able to persevere, offering support to employees, customers and communities.
“I am honored to be part of such a distinguished list of leaders and bankers within Maryland. I believe our board, management and all associates grained a stronger appreciation and better understanding of the essential role that our bank plays in the economic well-being of our communities as we supported struggling businesses and consumers,” said Rodeheaver. “We learned that we can adapt quickly, work under challenging circumstances and lean and depend on our work family.”
First United Corp. operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties in Maryland, as well as Berkeley, Harrison, Mineral, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia.
As of March 31, the corporation posted assets of $1.8 billion.
First United’s website is mybank.com.
