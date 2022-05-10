CUMBERLAND — Year-end budget transfers, infrastructure items and efficiency upgrades were among topics discussed at the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie highlighted the school system’s fiscal 2022 operating budget amendment that included a transfer of $100,000 to cover an anticipated food services shortfall.
While students have been eating for free this year, “the district has staffed food services throughout the various stages of the pandemic” to provide children with breakfast and lunch daily without typical revenue from paid meals, McKenzie stated in a memo to the board.
He also said $205,000 is needed for maintenance projects including radios for transportation.
“And then we’ll be 100% compliant with the 911 system,” McKenzie told the board.
Funds are also needed for items including “ride-on” high-speed floor buffers and lawn equipment to “try to do more with less,” he said.
McKenzie also talked of the need for flooring and paving projects.
Additionally, a budget transfer needs to be increased by $500,000, he said.
“This was similar to what we had done last year ... for the retiree fund," McKenzie said.
Funds for all transactions mentioned, which total more than $1 million, will come from positive budget variances, he said.
The board unanimously approved the budget amendment.
In other ACPS news:
- The board recognized its 2021-2022 student member, Fort Hill High School senior Brooklyne Noel, for her many athletic and academic accomplishments, and “multiple leadership positions,” ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank said. Noel plans to study biology at Duke University.
- The board recognized alternate student page Grace O'Baker of Mountain Ridge High School.
- May 2-6 was recognized as National Teacher Appreciation Week.
- May 6 was proclaimed School Lunch Hero Day.
- The ACPS food and nutrition staff was presented a framed certificate for ensuring students received meals during the pandemic.
- May 9-13 was declared Pupil Personnel Worker Week.
