SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — Five people were arrested following a home invasion and shooting incident late Sunday in Hampshire County that left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to West Virginia State Police.
It was just after 10 p.m. when police were dispatched by the Hampshire County 911 emergency center to the reported incident at 511 Tupelo Loop in Springfield.
Three armed men allegedly broke into a house and assaulted a resident, police said. As they fled the location in a Chevrolet truck, at least two of the home’s occupants gave chase, firing numerous shots at the fleeing vehicle, police said.
As police were searching for the truck in the area, the 911 Center received a call of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg located at a home at 28 Frost Drive off Springfield Pike in Points.
At the Points residence, police reportedly located the suspect vehicle and the wounded man.
Three men were taken into custody at the Points residence and two handguns also were seized, police said.
Hampshire County EMS transported the shooting victim to Winchester (Va.) Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not available Tuesday.
During a search of the Points property, police reportedly located body armor, knives, handguns and an apparent explosive device.
The occupants at the Springfield home told troopers that the three armed subjects gave orders “to give up an adult female and a car.”
Five men were arrested for various charges, including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, committing violent crime while wearing body armor, possession of explosive materials, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.
Police are not releasing names due to the ongoing investigation and several pending charges and arrests.
State police were assisted by deputies from Hampshire and Mineral counties and Romney City Police. State police bomb technicians secured the explosive device.
