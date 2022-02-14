CUMBERLAND — Five people were charged with criminal offenses Sunday by Cumberland Police.
• Caitlyn Ryanne Cook, 24, of Cumberland, was charged with second-degree assault when officers investigated a complaint in the 100 block of Somerville Avenue. She was released on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
• Francesa Marie Troutman, 25, of Cumberland, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and CDS possession (not marijuana) during a well-being check of a residence in the 400 block of North Centre Street. She was also taken into custody as a fugitive from Pennsylvania where she is wanted on an arrest warrant.
Troutman was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
• Misty Dawn Jenkins, 44, of Cumberland, was charged by summons with second-degree assault stemming from an alleged assault Sunday at a residence in the 100 block of Offutt Street. She was issued a citation and released.
• Bethany Annette Montague, 33, of Cumberland, was charged with second-degree assault and released after being issued a summons. The charge related to an alleged assault of a Cumberland Police officer who she allegedly kicked during service of the court documents.
• Aaron Donyae Manning, 26, of Cumberland, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, failure to obey police and disorderly conduct after he allegedly interfered with police investigating a possibly intoxicated driver. He was released after being issued citations following the incident in the 200 block of Greene Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.