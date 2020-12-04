KEYSER, W.Va. — Five more Mineral County residents have died of COVID-19, the county health department reported Friday, raising the death toll to 28.
Two of the dead were residents of Keyser's Piney Valley nursing home, the site of an ongoing outbreak that has infected 89 residents and killed 14. Additionally, 59 employees have tested positive. The ages of the dead weren't provided in a news release.
The other three deaths were community members, all men, ages 84, 76 and 61, according to the health department.
More cases were also reported Friday at Dawnview nursing home in Fort Ashby, which is also in the midst of an outbreak. Two employees and eight residents have tested positive.
Friday afternoon, the health department reported an outbreak at Wayne's Country Fresh Meats in Keyser, where three employees tested positive for the virus, and single employees testing positive at Dairy Queen and Martin's Food Market in Keyser.
The market was closed for cleaning and anyone who visited it Nov. 23-28 may have been exposed. Dairy Queen was also closed for cleaning and those that were there Nov. 29 may have been exposed.
As of Friday morning's update to the Department of Health and Human Resource's daily alert map, Mineral County's infection rate was 157.91 per 100,000 population and its percent positivity 12.29%. The county reported 1,346 cases as of Thursday night, of which 507 were active.
Asked during Friday's virtual press conference about the decision not to proceed with more stringent public health regulations in counties where the virus is running rampant like Mineral County, Gov. Jim Justice expressed skepticism over their effectiveness in a county that so closely borders other states.
Both community spread and outbreaks at county nursing homes have contributed to the county's steeply-rising numbers, Justice said, which are the worst in the state and have been for a few weeks.
Health officials found in Mineral County, Justice said, “that the problems weren’t really coming from the bars like they were really in the Morgantown area,” which had been the initial suspicion. “The problems were really coming from nursing homes. That was a completely different issue.”
Justice did not explicitly rule out the possibility of future regulations, but doubted whether they'd do more harm than good.
“We’re processing all kinds of information nonstop, and it may very well be that tomorrow or Monday I come out and I say ‘Listen, we’re going to have to do this and this and this,’” he said. “There has been tracing I think in Mineral County to a public gathering and different things like that.
On Wednesday, Mineral County Health Department Administrator A. Jay Root said Halloween parties, homecoming-type parties and the election were responsible for the uptick in cases.
"Look at what Mineral County is, and look at how far it is to move out of that county," Justice continued, referring to its proximity to Allegany County and Maryland. "If you were to close some bars or whatever, people are just going to move right across the county lines and everything. It is absolutely oh so true that these public gatherings statewide are really just getting us, the nursing home situation is getting us. We try to really look at whether or not we should react to the bar situation in Mineral County in any way.
"Anybody that can bring me something that says ‘Closing this will significantly turn the dial,’ I’d close it in a second," Justice said. "That’s all there is to it. But if it’s going to be insignificant … we know there are consequences to closing any and everything. So we’re trying to balance to keep the balls all moving in the right direction.”
