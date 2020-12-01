KEYSER, W.Va. — Five more Mineral County residents have died of COVID-19 as the county’s case count continues an astronomical rise.
Two of the deceased were residents of Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser, where 11 residents have died during the course of the ongoing outbreak that has infected 74 residents and 50 employees total. Their ages were not provided in a news release.
Three other county men have died. They were 77, 74 and 54 years old, and all three had been hospitalized prior to their deaths.
Other new cases reported Tuesday night include:
- An employee of the Cumberland Moose Lodge in Wiley Ford. Folks who visited on the affected dates Nov. 23, 28 and 30 may have been exposed. The building is closed for cleaning presently.
- An employee of the Little Caesars restaurant in Keyser. The employee worked from Nov. 22-28, and the restaurant is closed for cleaning.
- Three more cases at the Dawnview nursing home in Fort Ashby, which has seen six total cases thus far.
As of Tuesday night’s update on social media, county health department staff reported 1,236 total cases. Of those, 531 were active and 695 recovered. The infection rate was 178.12 per 100,000 and percent positivity was 12.39%, per the Department of Health and Human Resource’s daily update Tuesday morning.
Last month, Mineral County added nearly 1,000 cases, by far its worst month since the start of the pandemic. The county reported 1,232 cases and 19 deaths as of the health department’s Nov. 30 update, of which 609 cases were active and 614 recovered. On Nov. 1, Mineral County reported 250 total cases, of which 37 were active.
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mineral County VoTech center on Harley O Staggers Drive and from 2-5 p.m at the Mineral County Fairgrounds on Route 28.
