CUMBERLAND — Allegany County added five cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the county's cumulative case count to 435.

The county health department said in a news release that the latest cases involve a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s. 

Health officials reported the county's first COVID-19 case on April 1 and release case data three days per week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

