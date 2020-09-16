CUMBERLAND — Allegany County added five cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the county's cumulative case count to 435.
The county health department said in a news release that the latest cases involve a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.
Health officials reported the county's first COVID-19 case on April 1 and release case data three days per week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.