KEYSER, W.Va. — Five additional Mineral County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Per a release from the county health department Wednesday afternoon, 34 Mineral County residents have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The release did not provide any further identifying details about the five patients.
Mineral County was one of 10 counties that the state Department of Health and Human Resources identified last week in a press release that was selected for increased testing for "minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically-underserved counties." The testing will be held May 29 and 30 at sites that have not yet been identified.
Restaurants across the state will reopen for indoor dining at 50% capacity Thursday. Shopping malls, tanning salons and other businesses will be permitted to reopen as well.
As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 69 West Virginians had died and at least 1,545 had tested positive for the disease.
