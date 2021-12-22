ECKHART — Five occupants were displaced Tuesday afternoon when a fire of undetermined origin broke out in a two-story Eckhart Mines residence, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
No injuries were reported, and all the occupants escaped the blaze that was discovered in a second-floor bedroom by a tenant of the property located at 17112 Carscaden Road just off Old National Pike and south of state Route 36.
The property, owned by Virginia and Kristina Holcomb, was declared a total loss. Damage was estimated by fire investigators at $30,000.
The victims were provided assistance by the American Red Cross following the 2:32 p.m. fire that was controlled by the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department 15 minutes into the response, according to the fire marshal's office.
Fifty volunteer firefighters from Frostburg and mutual aid companies from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties responded to the scene.
Smoke alarms were present but did not function during the incident, investigators said.
