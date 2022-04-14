AVILTON — Five people, including three students, were taken to UPMC Western Maryland Thursday after a school bus and vehicle collided in Garrett County.
The accident occurred about 1:10 p.m. at Avilton-Lonaconing Road and Lower New Germany Road. There were reportedly eight students on the bus.
Garrett County Public Schools officials said via news release that the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital.
Other students on the bus were released to their parents, school officials said.
Maryland State Police investigated the crash. First responders from Garrett, Allegany and Somerset counties were also at the scene.
