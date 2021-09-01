UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.: Mineral County Public Schools are releasing students three hours early.
CUMBERLAND — A flash flood warning was posted for Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties and surrounding areas as rain continued to fall non-stop late Wednesday morning.
Forecasts continued to indicated 6 inches or more rain expected in Allegany County where public schools were closed by tropical depression Ida as it moved into Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia.
Rain began falling just east of Frostburg at about 1 a.m.
The National Weather Service posted the flash flood warning at 8:39 a.m. as 1 to 3 inches of rain was expected in an hour for the region when the warning was posted.
No weather-related emergencies were broadcasted by emergency centers at Cumberland, Oakland and Keyser by 9 a.m. No power outages were reported in those counties at that time.
Bishop Walsh School and Calvary Christian Academy and Daycare are closed along with all campuses of Allegany College of Maryland.
The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services reported the Potomac River and streams in the county appeared to be low at that time, according to Deputy Director Roger Bennett.
