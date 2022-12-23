CUMBERLAND — A vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 68 and reports of lines down in Frostburg and Knobley Road in nearby Mineral County, West Virginia, pressed volunteer first-responders into service shortly after daybreak Friday upon arrival of a much-anticipated Arctic front.
High winds also toppled the city of Cumberland's Christmas tree on the downtown mall.
The accident was reported westbound at the 31-mile marker about 7:30 a.m.
Dispatch centers in Allegany and Mineral counties alerted first responders to the incidents that were reported as temperatures began plummeting and strong gusting winds arrived throughout the region about daybreak.
The National Weather Service posted a high wind warning to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph were reported in western Allegany County and Garrett County just after 8 a.m., according to Maryland State Highway Administration sensor data posted at https://chart.maryland.gov/travInfo/weather.
The snow emergency plan was placed in effect at 8 a.m. Friday in Allegany County where dispatchers were fielding emergency calls for accidents, downed utility lines and tree limbs and medical calls.
Power outages were reported throughout the region. At about 11 a.m., several thousand customers of Potomac Edison were out of service in the region, including 3,200 in Allegany County and nearly 1,500 in Mineral County.
