FLINTSTONE — A Flintstone man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attempted to burglarize a residence and business in Flintstone.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said Chase Levi Chaney, 24, was charged with multiple counts of burglary, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing and hindering and intoxicated endangerment.
Deputies first responded to a complaint about an attempted residential break-in where the suspect had fled, then allegedly found Chaney attempting to break into an unnamed business.
Deputies said Chaney wouldn't obey orders and refused to identify himself, but was taken into custody without incident.
Chaney was released on personal recognizance after an appearance before a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.