CUMBERLAND — Three people remained jailed without bond Monday following their arrests Thursday during a drug raid of a Mechanic Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Michael Ray Lantz, 49, and Dianna Rae Wratchrod, 41, both of Cumberland, and Jodi Nichole Talbitt, 36, of Flintstone, were expected to appear in bail review hearings Monday after they were ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner.
All three defendants were charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl mixture, three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and three counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) following their arrests.
Police reportedly seized 24 grams of heroin and fentanyl mixture, 11 grams of crack cocaine and various drug paraphernalia items when the search and seizure warrant was executed at the residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
