CUMBERLAND — A storm expected to move through the area Thursday could drop as many as 3 inches of rain on the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service on Wednesday issued a flood watch for much of the region from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Widespread rainfall totaling 1 to 2 inches is expected with the potential for 3 inches in some areas.
The rain could result in small stream and main stem river flooding, according to the weather service.
