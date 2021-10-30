CUMBERLAND — A Florida fugitive also wanted in Allegany County on several charges, including child pornography, was arrested Friday at a residence in the 700 block of Bedford Street, Cumberland Police said.
Kymani Isaiah Tiller, 23, of Hallandale Beach, was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Florida on robbery and armed carjacking charges that occurred in Broward County, police said.
Tiller was reportedly staying at the Bedford Street home. He had five outstanding arrest warrants in Allegany County for violation of probation, fail to comply with peace order and child pornography. He also was charged with providing false identification to avoid prosecution at the time of his arrest, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.