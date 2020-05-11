Food bank receives donation from Beckwith Institute

CUMBERLAND — The Beckwith Institute, an endowed fund at UPMC, is providing $400,000 in support of over a dozen charitable organizations and grants to health care workers working on projects to promote COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The Western Maryland Food Bank in Cumberland will receive $5,000.
“For us, we’ll use it for food because we’re using so much money on food,” said Amy Moyer, executive director of the food bank.
Moyer said the food bank has seen an increase of about 20,000 pounds of food distributed a month.
“It’s so important, we can’t survive without donations,” she said. “Donations are what keeps the doors open in times of need. It makes such a huge difference.”
Of the money coming from the institute, half is slated to be used to address food insecurity and various emergency needs for vulnerable communities from Western New York through Pennsylvania and Western Maryland. The other half will go to fund the institutes’s Frontline Innovation Program, which aims to support the physical and emotional well-being of UPMC patients, staff and communities.
“In this unprecedented time, we thought it was important to devote even more of our resources to meeting the urgent needs of patients and staff coping with the impact of COVID-19,” said G. Nicholas Beckwith III, co-founder of the institute and chairman of UPMC’s board of directors, in a press release. “Care does not begin and end in our hospitals, so we are funding a number of charitable organizations across our communities to ensure that we can compassionately address the full range of physical and emotional needs of the people we serve.”
Staff members at UPMC who apply for Frontline Innovation grants by May 11 will each receive up to $10,000 for projects directed at enlivening staff and giving comfort, both emotional and physical, to patients and communities.
“Our staff has always risen to the challenge, no matter what we face, so we expect that we will fund a wide range of innovative ideas that promote recovery in these stressful and challenging times,” said Tami Minnier, chief quality officer of UPMC and executive director of the Beckwith Institute, in a press release.
For more information on Western Maryland Food Bank and where to donate, visit www.wmdfoodbank.org.
Brandon Glass
