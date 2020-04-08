Food banks, pantries face demand challenges

CUMBERLAND — Food banks and pantries across the Western Maryland region are adapting operating procedures to contend with the challenges of COVID-19 and a job-starved economy.
“The food bank is operating, we are still serving all the agencies that we’ve been serving. We’re seeing a huge amount of calls for assistance and we only expect that to get worse,” said Amy Moyer, executive director of Western Maryland Food Bank. “We are OK on food at the moment. We have probably $10,000 worth of food that we ordered just last week. We’re trying to keep the stock for as much is needed in the area.”
The food bank has had to switch up how it gets the food to the roughly 80 different churches and groups that it works with, however. Usually, the groups would come into the office area, fill out paperwork, go out into the loading area and do a shop through before loading the product.
Now it’s all done online and over the phone to limit contact and exposure. Clients come the day of the pickup and load the food directly from the dock.
The food bank is currently working on coming up with a community food distribution drive-thru to open in the coming weeks.
“For us, we noticed immediately when it started happening that the donations just dropped drastically. For us and agencies, our survival is donations and how we turn those donations into food in the area,” said Moyer. “The food bank has been in this area for 36 years and we’re still here and we’re still operating. We’re doing everything we can to keep our staff safe, to keep food in this area.”
The food bank recently put into service a new number, 1-866-391-3773, where people can call or leave a message if they’re in need. Staff will help point them in the right direction of a food pantry.
The food bank website is www.wmdfoodbank.org.
In Frostburg, the Interfaith Food Pantry at 44 W. Main St. hasn’t seen an increase in families served just yet, having served right around 40 families the last two months; however, getting the actual food itself has proved to be a bit of a challenge.
“So far, we’re holding our own. No big rush yet. We’re having trouble getting food in because people are hoarding it,” said Bob Duncan, who put in an order for crackers, tomatoes and kidney beans and wasn’t able to get any.
The pantry received half the amount of food it ordered, he said.
They, too, have had to adjust their working order to where they now leave the food outside the door for those families who call and come by when they need it. While this pandemic goes on, the pantry is shortening its hours to Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
“We’ll stay open as long as people are coming by,” said Duncan. “When we can buy the food, we’ve got it. We do what we can to help out.”
The public can donate food to the food pantry, although they would ask that you try to first make sure it’s not out of date or expired.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.