CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Food Council will host a virtual three-day conference titled “Our Food, Our Future: Growing a Healthy Food System in a Pandemic World” on March 25 and April 1 and 8.
The conference will kick off from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with keynote speaker Mark Winne, senior adviser for the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future and author of the book “Food Town, USA: Seven Unlikely Cities that are Changing the Way We Eat.”
The theme of the first session is “Becoming a Food Town, USA: Building a Robust Western Maryland Food System.”
Online discussion will address challenges facing the area’s food growers, distributors and consumers.
The second session will be held April 1 at the same time with the theme “Food is Medicine.”
Discussion will address the increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other food- related diseases indicative of a failing food system as well as techniques for healthy living using mind-body connection strategies.
The third session will be held April 8, also at 1 p.m., with the theme “Food Access.”
Discussion will include the challenges of making healthy food accessible to vulnerable populations during a pandemic.
The culminating event will be a community dialogue titled “Eat. Learn. Council: A Day of Civility” with guidance from the Allegany County Choose Civility chapter, Allegany College of Maryland’s Democracy Commitment Committee and Frostburg State University’s Communication Leadership Lab.
The conference is open to anyone interested in issues related to the Western Maryland food system, including farmers, vendors, food producers, economic development professionals, health and nutrition professionals and food security advocates.
Early registration will be accepted through March 5. High school and college students receive a reduced rate.
The registration fee covers all three sessions and includes a copy of the book “Food Town, USA.”
Early registered attendees can contact any Allegany or Garrett County Library branch to pick up the book or the main branch of the Washington County Free Library. The book can be mailed for a fee.
Registration is at https://go.umd.edu/2021WMFCConference.
For more information, visit https://www.wmdfoodcouncil.com/conference.html or phone the University of Maryland Extension office at 301-334-6960.
Proceeds from the conference will fund future Western Maryland Food Council projects in all three counties.
The Western Maryland Food Council works to develop the local food system through work groups that cover issues such as food accessibility, food economy, agricultural production and distribution, food education and health.
Membership is open to anyone interested in the work of the council. Visit www.wmdfoodcouncil.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.