Horizon Goodwill collecting food, personal hygiene items
CUMBERLAND — Horizon Goodwill will hold a food and hygiene drive to support families in outlying areas of Allegany County.
The food drive will kick off June 13 at the nonprofit’s Community Resource Center, 12000 Upper Potomac Industrial Park St. A donation station will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and bins will be available for contactless donations through June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Requested items include canned tuna, ham or chicken, peanut butter, canned/dried beans; fruit juice, canned fruits and vegetables, applesauce, instant potatoes and fruit preserves; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups, ravioli, spaghetti; cereal, rice, oatmeal, mac and cheese; granola bars, pretzels, crackers, popcorn, condiments; and shampoo, deodorant, soap, diapers, toilet paper, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products and toothpaste.
Horizon Goodwill will work with faith-based organizations and fire stations to help deliver items to families in the area. For more information, contact Jessica Martz, vocational case manager, at jmartz@goodwill-hgi.org or Terri Foote, associate director of workforce development, at tfoote@goodwill-hgi.org.
