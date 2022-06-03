CUMBERLAND, Md. — Hanna Taranto’s path into the emergency medical services industry began when she joined the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department in Mineral County, West Virginia, despite having no prior experience.
“I wanted to get involved in the community and better myself,” said Taranto, who then ran calls for several months, completed emergency medical technician classes, and then decided to expand her career path.
“I made the decision to continue my education and move forward into the paramedic program,” said Taranto just before graduating from Garrett College of Maryland’s paramedic program.
“The amount of time and effort that is put into being a paramedic is undersold. By the end of April, I had completed 445 hours of field and clinical training, which does not include the two nights a week that are required,” Taranto, who is now employed as a paramedic with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said.
As a single parent, Taranto worked multiple jobs while also pursuing her education in order to provide for her family.
“My child kept me motivated through the entirety of the program, never letting me forget what I started this for,” Taranto said.
Calling the program “the next step on my path to success,” Taranto plans to further her education.
“One of the most appealing parts of EMS as a whole is the ever-evolving, ever-changing and ever-growing system. There is no shortage of continuing education classes, advancement opportunities and opportunities for personal growth,” Taranto said.
Nathan Householder
Prior to completing the paramedic program at Garrett College of Maryland, Nathan Householder was employed as a FedEx delivery driver and by the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.
“I started in emergency medical services when I was a teen with a goal to become a paramedic. The GCM paramedic program helped me get there and beyond,” Householder said.
Employed as a flight paramedic for the past five years, Householder said he chose to enroll in the GCM program because “it was close to home, affordable and is a nationally accredited program.”
Householder, a resident of Westernport, said the college program was “large enough to foster learning from student to student while also being small enough to be seen as a person with a future.”
“Everyone I encountered in the program, from admissions to instructors, were helpful and wanted me to succeed,” he said.
Richard DeVore
Maryland State Police Senior Trooper and Flight Paramedic Richard DeVore received his paramedic certification from Garrett College in 2012.
“I chose the program due to its reputation, the excellent instructors who were local medical providers and the locations of the classes,” said the Ellerslie native, who completed the Maryland State Police Training Academy in 2010.
“The program prepared me for employment in the emergency medical services field by laying a solid foundation of knowledge and skills in medicine while developing critical thinking and decision making skills required to treat complex medical cases,” he said.
Prior to his becoming a Maryland state trooper, DeVore volunteered with the Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department where be served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician. He was also employed by state police as an aviation cadet prior to becoming a state trooper.
DeVore is a flight paramedic with Trooper 5 stationed at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport.
Jeffrey Teter
A Cumberland firefighter and paramedic, Jeffrey Teter has spent his entire life involved in fire service.
“My father started me in fire service on day one of life when he was a safety officer for the Seneca Rocks Volunteer Fire Department,” he said.
At age 15, Teter became associated with the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department in Grant County, West Virginia, where he now serves as a captain and the emergency medical services officer.
Teter graduated from vocational school as a licensed electrician, specializing in electrical maintenance prior to becoming employed several years later by the city of Cumberland.
“I had zero intentions of becoming a paramedic. Now, looking back, it is one of my greatest achievements and something I am forever grateful for and thankful that the city of Cumberland encouraged me to do,” he said.
The Garrett College of Maryland paramedic program 2019 graduate said he chose to enroll in the program “due to proximity, cost and their success rate.”
Teter said the program also allowed him “to practice along with my peers and co-workers that I now run with daily.”
Joshua Hook
A lifelong resident of Garrett County, Joshua Hook was employed as a manager for Hunter Douglas Fabrication in Cumberland for 13 years prior to enrolling in the Garrett College paramedic program.
Hook became an emergency medical technician in 2003 and a firefighter the following year.
“Growing up, I always had a fascination for firefighting and emergency medical services. While EMTs are vital to patient care and a critical part of the EMS structure, paramedics offer advanced skills that further promote positive patient outcomes,” he said.
“That ultimately led to my decision to further my training and enroll in the GC paramedic program,” said Hook, who now serves as the program’s lead paramedic instructor.
Commented
