CUMBERLAND — After freezing rain slickened roadways Saturday and caused dozens of traffic accidents across the region, forecasters are warning of a similar scenario that’s expected to play out several times this week.
In a bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said significant icing was possible during a storm beginning Monday afternoon. But first, forecasters said, a light glaze of ice was expected by freezing rain or drizzle expected to fall through Monday morning.
Chad Merrill, weather prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, said the ice storm will likely begin Monday afternoon before transitioning to freezing drizzle overnight and ending before daybreak Tuesday.
“This will be a serious ice storm that will cause all roadways to become a sheet of ice and cause numerous power outages,” Merrill said, adding one-quarter to one-half inch of ice may accumulate.
Merrill said increasing winds Tuesday will create additional power outages, but temperatures at or near freezing will allow most ice to melt, except in Garrett County, where temperatures will be lower.
Tuesday's daytime high temperature for Cumberland is forecast at 38 degrees, according to the weather service.
A third ice storm that could produce similar accumulations is expected Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.