OAKLAND — An Oakland woman was sentenced to 15 days in jail and 18 months' probation after nine malnourished dogs were found at her breeding facility last year.
Leslie R. Gillespie, 43, pleaded guilty last week to three counts of animal cruelty and neglect and failure to provide vet care, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division.
The dogs found on the property in December 2020 were covered in mud and feces and had matted fur, authorities said.
Gillespie was a wheaten terrier and poodle breeder who operated Wheaten Hills Breedings Facility. She no longer breeds dogs, authorities said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.