BALTIMORE — A former Cumberland man has been charged with federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with alleged embezzlement of more than $1 million from a client’s retirement account.
Eddy Blizzard, 42, of Perry Hall, was charged in the federal criminal complaint announced by Jonathan F. Lenzner, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland.
Blizzard was ordered released pending trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah L. Boardman during a recent initial appearance in U.S. District Court.
“This defendant is charged with penetrating a heartless scheme that preyed on a vulnerable elderly victim, allegedly stealing more than a million dollars,” Lenzner said.
The fraud also resulted in the victim’s house going into foreclosure and owing at least $63,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, according to court documents.
The affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint detailed that the victim was bilked of thousands of dollars after he had retired with 40 years of employment and after taking a buyout from his employer.
The investigation reportedly showed that Blizzard had never worked as an independent financial adviser as he had indicated to the victim. The victim reportedly met Blizzard as a financial adviser in his vehicle at the bank where he held depository accounts.
The alleged fraud reportedly occurred after the victim provided Blizzard with up to 20 signed blank checks that Blizzard used.
The alleged fraud reportedly came to light when the victim attempted to withdraw money and was told there were insufficient funds.
The criminal complaint was filed April 14.
