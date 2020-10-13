FOR THE CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS
CUMBERLAND — Former Cumberland City Planner David Umling, who retired in 2017 to establish Peeper Pond Farm along with his wife, Barbara, in Pendleton County, West Virginia, has now written four books, including “Contagion: Nature’s Revenge,” his first work of fiction.
The farm is near Upper Tract, roughly 15 miles south of Petersburg. Since then, the couple have been selling vegetables and homemade crafts at the Grant County Farmer’s Market and raising and milking dairy goats.
David Umling wrote his first novel, “Lifestyle Lost,” in 2011 while still working in Cumberland, in which he explained his reasons for moving to the area and his retirement plans. Since then, he has also authored and published “Reflections on My Lives: An Adoptee’s Story” and “Country Life at Peeper Pond Farm.”
His books recount the core values and influential experiences of his childhood, from his adoption and subsequent birth family searches to his upbringing on a small family-owned and operated dairy farm, and how they ultimately affected his decision to pursue a more traditional, self-reliant lifestyle in his retirement.
His writings also explain how and why farmers think differently from today’s urban-dwellers, how a rural, self-reliant society works and differs from the way that our modern technology- and wealth-driven society functions.
Through humorous anecdotes and musings on rural life, Umling offers an “enlightening perspective on the changing society, how we live within it and how it ultimately defines us.”
Signed copies of the books are available at The Book Center, 15 N. Centre St.
