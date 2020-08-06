CUMBERLAND — Brandon Butler, the former Allegany County administrator, has taken a position with the Greenwill Consulting Group.
Butler is joining the firm’s staff of consultants and will represent businesses in Western Maryland and beyond.
Butler announced on May 7 he would step down from his job as county administrator after two years on the job. He was selected for that position in November 2017 and began working for the county on March 1, 2018.
His new title at Greenwill will be government relations consultant.
Greenwill Consulting is led by the company’s CEO Ivan Lanier. A press release from Greenwill said, “the company has over 25 years of experience with the ability to assist clients in public relations, grant writing, strategic planning, and economic and workforce development.”
Although Greenwill is based in Annapolis, Butler will work remotely from his home in Frostburg.
“The job will keep me in the area,” said Butler. “Western Maryland is my home and it gives me the opportunity to stay here.
“It also allows me to work with businesses in our community. More now than ever, businesses need help navigating government bureaucracy and need to get their message out and I am looking forward to helping them. I have the opportunity to do what I love and continue to see investment into this community. I’m excited about it.”
Butler obtained a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and came to the county position after working as deputy assistant secretary for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning.
As county administrator, his achievements included getting a senior living complex underway on U.S. Route 220 in Rawlings, landing the Grow West medical cannabis company in Cumberland and creating a makerspace in lower LaVale for workforce development.
