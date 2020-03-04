Former Hardy court clerk sentenced in 2018 drug case

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Former Hardy County Circuit Court Clerk Kimberly A. Hartman was sentenced to probation last week after she entered an Alford plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Hartman appeared before Judge James W. Courier Jr., who sentenced her to one to five years before suspending the sentence. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement by a defendant that the prosecution can likely prove the charge.
Hartman was sentenced to five years' probation, with the possibility of early release in two years.
Four other charges against Hartman were dismissed as part of a plea agreement announced Thursday by Grant County Prosecutor John G. Ours.
Hartman, who was represented by Moorefield attorney Nathan Walters, was also ordered to pay court costs and fees and perform 120 hours of community service.
Hartman served as clerk of the court for seven years after being elected in 2010. She was last elected in 2016 and resigned from the office following indictment in March 2018 by a special grand jury on drug and child neglect charges.
Also indicted by the grand jury were Kimberly Hartman’s husband, Dennis Hartman Jr., William Brantner and Samantha Beatty. All three defendants eventually pleaded guilty and were sentenced to probation.
The charges reportedly related to operation of a methamphetamine lab from the Hartmans' home on Sunset Terrace in Moorefield.
Kimberly Hartman was accused of making multiple pseudoephedrine purchases from South Fork Pharmacy during the summer of 2017 and delivering it to Dennis Hartman Jr., a known drug addict, according to court documents, for the purpose of making methamphetamine.
The indictments stemmed from investigations by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations of the West Virginia State Police.
The case was transferred to Grant County since Hartman was the Hardy circuit clerk at the time of the indictment.
Originally, the BCI submitted its investigations to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Elkins for prosecution. However, in late January, that office declined to prosecute.
The cases were then directed by the West Virginia Prosecutor's Institute to Ours to act as special prosecutor and to present the cases to a Hardy County grand jury.
Courrier was appointed to preside over the cases by the West Virginia Supreme Court after Judge Charles Carl, Judge Carter Williams and Prosecutor Lucas See removed themselves from the cases due to their longtime, professional relationship with Kimberly Hartman.
