OAKLAND — A former board member of the Garrett County Humane Society was convicted Wednesday of four counts of animal neglect, charges filed after her two emaciated dogs were seized by animal control deputies.
Katherine Oliverio-Cash, 32, will be sentenced in district court once a presentencing investigation is completed, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division said in a statement.
Oliverio-Cash was charged in April after a citizen found the first dog and reported it to animal control. Deputies seized that dog and the second after an investigation. Both suffered from malnutrition, dehydration and other medical conditions, authorities said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.